Millwall boss praises striker for being voted by peers into League One Team of the Year

By Richard Cawley -
Photo: Brian Tonks

Millwall boss Neil Harris has praised Lee Gregory for making the official SkyBet League One Team of the Season.

The Lions striker scored his 15th goal of the campaign in Tuesday’s 3-3 draw at Rochdale.

When asked about the personal accolade, Harris said: “It’s a brilliant achievement, fully deserved.

“Lee, for one, would like to have scored more goals with the chances he has had. But he has been prolific for us in my two years in charge. He fully deserves to be recognised by his peers.

“I’m probably a little disappointed there are not a couple more in there from our side. There are certainly some good players in the league this year – it is the strongest League One I’ve seen for many years. For Lee to force himself into that calibre of player is excellent.”

