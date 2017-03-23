Reward of £20,000 offered by detectives investigating murder of Rukevwe Tadafe

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Rukevwe Tadafe last year are offering £20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his murder.

The reward is being offered in the approach of the first anniversary of the death of the 21-year-old who was found suffering stab wounds in Molesworth Street on Saturday April 30 2016 around 8.40pm.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams, from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command, who is leading the investigation, said: “Rukevwe’s tragic death is another example of the terrible consequences of carrying and using knives.

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of his murder, a substantial reward is now on offer for information that significantly assists investigators. Six people were arrested in connection with this investigation, with one facing trial, but to date it remains unsolved.

“Rukevwe’s family have behaved with the utmost dignity throughout this traumatic part of their lives. I would urge those who know what happened and who was involved to search their conscience and do the right thing so that justice can be served.”

Police were called to reports that a man had been stabbed by London Ambulance Service who took him to a south London hospital in a critical condition. Tragically he died in hospital from his wounds on Thursday May 5 at 8.35am. A post-mortem examination the following day gave the cause of death as stab wounds to the chest.

Anybody who has any information regarding the stabbing is urged to contact detectives at the incident room in Barking on 020 8345 3775 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. All information given will be treated in the strictest confidence.