Review: Jodie Prenger’s engagement with the audience is second to none: Shirley Valentine at Richmond Theatre

I remember feeling triumphant as a 14 year old when I managed to sneak into the local cinema to see the film version of Shirley Valentine, which was rated a 15. My excitement dwindled however after the first few minutes, when I realised the entire movie was about a middle-aged woman moaning about her mundane existence, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Now that I’m considerably more mature, the themes of the story are infinity more relatable and the 30th anniversary stage production, which is currently touring the country, acts as a reminder of how far woman have come over the last three decades, with plenty of pastiche.

Written by Willy Russell, Shirley Valentine is a play which features just one performer and follows a bored middle-aged housewife, who at the ripe old age of 42 is wondering if life has anything else left to offer.

Russell’s ability to extract every ounce of humour from the seemingly humdrum lives of ordinary people is remarkable and his observations are both heartwarming and hysterical.

First in her yellow pine kitchen, complete with beige appliances, earthenware crockery and mustard coloured décor and then on a holiday island, where she befriends a rock, Shirley berates her monotonous life and unexpectedly rediscovers herself after she decides to make a break from the relentless dreariness of her life.

The show stars Jodie Prenger, who is perhaps best known for winning the role of Nancy in the West End production of Oliver following one of the BBC’s search for a star shows. Prenger’s natural northern charm and earthy demeanor fit perfectly with Willy Russell’s central character and her rhythmic delivery of the dialogue makes her Shirley extremely endearing.

Compared to Pauline Collins, who originally played the titular role both on stage and in the 1989 film version, Prenger makes a much more glamorous homemaker and the physical comedy she brings to the role is hilarious. Her engagement with the audience is second to none and at times you feel as if you’re in her house and she’s telling you her woes one to one over a cup of tea, such is her ability to connect.

Act one is a little too long and the mid act clearing of egg and chips by stagehands feels unprofessional, but this is a minor grievance in an otherwise beautifully performed piece of theatre.

Shirley Valentine continues at Richmond Theatre until 25th March and will then head off to continue its tour of the country.