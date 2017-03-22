TERROR ATTACK: Lone wolf could be behind the atrocity, according to security expert

An ISIS lone wolf is likely to be behind today’s attacks in Westminster, a top security expert said today.

Will Geddes, CEO of ICP Group described the attacks which took place outside the Houses of Parliament as a “marketing campaign”, which is likely to have been organised by an ever-stretched Islamic State.

And he warned that following the attack at Orly Airport in Paris, when Ziyed Ben Belgacem grabbed a machine gun from a woman police officer before being shot, there, there is likely to be a spike in similar attacks.

The security expert said that while those coming back from Syria are a concern, these kind of attacks could be carried out by those with no military training, who have been radicalised over the internet.

Mr Geddes said: “Obviously the method of attack, a low tech attack which uses a gun or knife and a car, it is highly likely this attacker knew they were going to die.

“Lone wolves usually know they are either going to kill themselves or die as a result of their actions.

“It is highly likely it was a lone wolf attack.

“There is every good chance it will be an Islamic State lone wolf.

“I think what we are seeing is a spike in these kind of attacks.

“These kind of attacks are easy to carry out.”

Mr Geddes spoke of how these kind of attacks could be an ISIS response to a decline in their resources.

He said: “Their propaganda machine is failing, their numbers are falling and they are unable to get as much air time as they used to.

“They are old news in effect.

“As far as they are concerned they have got to do something which is going to make the whole world turn round.

“The Houses of Parliament is a target that they know will draw the attention of the international media, it is a marketing campaign.

“It’s a symbolic attack and they want to draw as much attention as possible to themselves.”

While he stated that terrorists coming back to the UK from Syria are a problem, he stressed that almost anyone could carry out this kind of attack.

Mr Geddes said: “People don’t need the military training to carry out this kind of attack.

“This could be carried out by someone who has never left the UK, sitting at home getting ideas off the computer.

“Anyone can buy a knife or a car, you don’t need to have gone to Syria to do that.”