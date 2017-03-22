TERROR ATTACK: Eyewitness dived for his life out of the way as car ploughed into 12 people

An eyewitness dived for his life out of the way of the car that ploughed into at least 12 people on Westminster Bridge – in a scene that looked like something from a “Hollywood movie.”

Eyewitness Rob Lyon, 34, from Rugby, who works in marketing , said: “I heard a wheel definitely hit a kerb and quite a large crunch noise, I looked up and saw a car clearly hitting people as it came towards me.

“A colleague I was with, I heard him shout but I just instinctively jumped off the pavement and I could see people getting hit.

“Then the car just carried on up the bridges and I just looked round me in shock.

“I just saw people being hit by a car at speed, it was harrowing. I just sort of went into shock mode.

“I just looked around me and couldn’t really work out what had happened.

“I was numb it felt like I was in the middle of a Hollywood movie, you see these things but suddenly I was in the middle of it.

“My first thought is I wanted to tell my wife I was okay and my children.

“Then I wanted to check a lady I was near and I gave her coat as a pillow and waited with her.

“I called the emergency services I think I was one of the first to do so and waited with her.

“I couldn’t see the driver. I saw it come up onto the kerb and then just drive straight.

“It was so quick it probably joined the pavement ten or 15 metres in front of me.

“I saw about five people injured around me, but I was aware of all the people I had walked passed who were previously having selfies with Big Ben.

“There was a big group of Chinese tourists and I hope they’re all okay.

“I was about metre away from being hit myself.”

Patients from the attack in Westminster are being taken to A&E departments across London.

Some patients have been taken to St Thomas’ Hospital, but others are being taken to King’s College Campus in Denmark Hill, south east London.

King’s College NHS tweeted: “Our A&E at Denmark Hill is receiving patients from the incident in Westminster. Please avoid coming to A&E unless it’s an emergency.”