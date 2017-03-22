Wednesday, March 22, 2017
TERROR ATTACK: Woman reported to be killed in Westminster Bridge terror attack

By Shuz Azam -
Processed 22-03-17 - Week 12 - © SWNS.com //. he scene outside the Houses of Parliament where an incident is unfolding, March 22 2107. See National News story NNCOMMONS; Police have reportedly shot a knifeman who stabbed an officer. The House of Parliament has been locked down after the as two men are being treated inside the grounds. Pictures from the scene appear to show a car crashed into railings outside the building just before 3pm. George Eaton tweeted: "Police have just shot a man who was attacking officers at parliament's entrance."

The mowing down of pedestrian, a woman who is reported to have been killed, on Westminster Bridge and then the stabbing of a police officer guarding the Houses of Parliament could be the work of a lone wolf, a security expert said.

Will Geddes, CEO of ICP Group said the two incidents are highly likely to be terrorist related but it was unclear if they are connected.

He added lone wolf attackers are always a challenge to prevent.

Mr Geddes said: “There have been two incidents and it is not clear if they are connected.

“The first is that someone has stabbed a police officer, he was then shot by another police officer.

“There are unconfirmed reports that he is dead.The second incident is that a number of people, around four or five, have been injured on Westminster bridge by a car. It could be a lone wolf attack.

“I would say at the moment it’s looking very likely to be a terrorist attack, whether it is a lone wolf or a group attack is not known.”

Mr Geddes added: “Westminster is an obvious terrorist target so it is very well protected. It is surrounded by concrete walls and there are specially trained police officers who are well prepared for attacks. It would appear to me that they have done everything they could in this case.”

Speaking of the challenges of preventing a lone wolf attack, Geddes said: “It’s always going to be a challenge to prevent lone wolf attacks.”

