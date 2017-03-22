TERROR ATTACK: Eyewitness tells of explosion and shots being fired

Eye witness Owen Bennett of the Huffington Post posted: “I heard what sounded like an explosion outside Parliament and so I rushed to the window.

“I saw people running past the entrance to the New Palace Yard entrance to Parliament and then at least one person run into the Yard itself. A police officer chased this person and wrestled him to the ground.

“Shots were then fired but I can’t remember how many and I didn’t see who fired them. I ran down the stairs from my office but the police prevented us leaving the stairwell.

“When I returned to my office I could see two people lying on the ground outside Westminster Hall, but neither were the person I saw wrestled to the ground by the police officer minutes earlier.

“Two ambulances are in Old Palace Yard, positioned outside Westminster Hall, an orange air ambulance has landed on Parliament Square. Paramedic teams are giving treatment to two people in the Yard. Armed police are standing by in groups. As I write this someone tells me they have just seen someone, potentially an MP, walking away from the scene with blood on his hands. The atmosphere is tense.”