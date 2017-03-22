Policeman stabbed and 12 people mown down in terror attack on Westminster Bridge

The much-feared terror attack on London has happened – early reports of a serious incident on Westminster Bridge say at least 12 people have been mown down by a car, a police officer has been stabbed and two people have been shot.

Commons Leader David Lidington told MPs an “alleged assailant was shot by armed police” following a “serious” incident.

Staff inside Parliament have told to stay inside their offices.

The BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg said police told her someone had been shot and MPs said they heard “three or four gunshots”.

Tom Peck, political editor for the Independent, tweeted: “There was a loud bang. Screams. Commotion. Then the sound of gunshots. Armed police everywhere.”

Scotland Yard said it was called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge amid reports of several people injured.

Transport for London said Westminster underground station has been shut at the police’s request.

A man with a knife was seen within the confines of the Parliament, eyewitnesses said that he had been shot.

It is believed two people may have been shot outside the building and a police officer has been stabbed.

A car on Westminster Bridge is reported to have knocked down several people. A Reuters photographer said he had seen at least a dozen people injured.

A Downing Street source declined to say where Theresa May had been during the attack, but said she had not been involved. Reports say the Prime Minister was bundled into a car by armed guards.

Alan Parry, a Sky Sports presenter who was at the scene, said he heard an “almighty crash” and saw a 4×4 crashed into the railings outside Parliament with smoke coming from the bonnet.

He said: “The guy who was the driver of the 4×4 got out of the car and sprinted away from the scene. That was followed by what sounded like gun shots and all hell was let loose, police descended everywhere.”