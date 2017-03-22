Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Policeman stabbed and 12 people mown down in terror attack on Westminster Bridge

By Shuz Azam -
Processed 22-03-17 - Week 12 - © SWNS.com //. Paramedics on the scene outside the Houses of Parliament where an incident is unfolding, March 22 2107. See National News story NNCOMMONS; Police have reportedly shot a knifeman who stabbed an officer. The House of Parliament has been locked down after the as two men are being treated inside the grounds. Pictures from the scene appear to show a car crashed into railings outside the building just before 3pm. George Eaton tweeted: "Police have just shot a man who was attacking officers at parliament's entrance."

The much-feared terror attack on London has happened – early reports of a serious incident on Westminster Bridge say at least 12 people have been mown down by a car, a police officer has been stabbed and two people have been shot.

Commons Leader David Lidington told MPs an “alleged assailant was shot by armed police” following a “serious” incident.

Staff inside Parliament have told to stay inside their offices.

The BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg said police told her someone had been shot and MPs said they heard “three or four gunshots”.

Tom Peck, political editor for the Independent, tweeted: “There was a loud bang. Screams. Commotion. Then the sound of gunshots. Armed police everywhere.”

Scotland Yard said it was called to a firearms incident on Westminster Bridge amid reports of several people injured.

Transport for London said Westminster underground station has been shut at the police’s request.

A man with a knife was seen within the confines of the Parliament, eyewitnesses said that he had been shot.

It is believed two people may have been shot outside the building and a police officer has been stabbed.

A car on Westminster Bridge is reported to have knocked down several people. A Reuters photographer said he had seen at least a dozen people injured.

A Downing Street source declined to say where Theresa May had been during the attack, but said she had not been involved. Reports say the Prime Minister was bundled into a car by armed guards.

Alan Parry, a Sky Sports presenter who was at the scene, said he heard an “almighty crash” and saw a 4×4 crashed into the railings outside Parliament with smoke coming from the bonnet.

He said: “The guy who was the driver of the 4×4 got out of the car and sprinted away from the scene. That was followed by what sounded like gun shots and all hell was let loose, police descended everywhere.”

Police are asking people to avoid the following areas: Parliament Square; Whitehall; Westminster Bridge; Lambeth Bridge; Victoria Street up to the junction with Broadway and the Victoria Embankment up to Embankment tube.

This is to allow the emergency services to deal with the ongoing incident.

Officers – including firearms officers – remain on the scene and we are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.

We thank the public for their assistance.

Shuz Azam
Assistant Editor | Shuz Azam has been a journalist for more than 20 years and although he trained in Shropshire at the Shropshire Star where he later worked as a reporter his first job in London was working on the Mercury in Deptford. He later moved to the sister paper the South London Press working as reporter, sub editor, production editor and deputy editor. He has also worked in West London as editor of the Ealing Gazette and content manager of Uxbridge Gazette, Harrow Observer and Bucks Examiner and Advertiser. Today he is assistant editor of the South London Press and works for all our titles.

