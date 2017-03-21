Millwall share a six-goal thriller with Rochdale – but can’t move back into top six

League One play-off hopefuls Rochdale and Millwall fought out a thrilling 3-3 draw at Spotland.

The point pulled Neil Harris’ Lions level with sixth-placed Southend on 60 points with a game in hand.

The visitors took the lead on 13 minutes when Dale goalkeeper Conrad Logan bundled Jake Cooper over and Lee Gregory calmly stroked home the resulting spot kick.

The second goal was gift-wrapped by the Dale defence in the 25th minute, Jim McNulty attempting a tight pass to Niall Canavan but selling his team-mate short. Gregory nicked the ball off his toes and squared for Aiden O’Brien to slot neatly beneath the oncoming Logan.

But Rochdale hit back with a couple of goals before the interval. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing fired the first on 33 minutes, volleying home after being teed up by Calvin Andrew.

And they levelled on 44 minutes when Millwall keeper Jordan Archer spilled Mendez-Laing’s shot and Ian Henderson pounced on the rebound, prodding in from close close.

Callum Camp fired the home side into the lead for the first time on the night nine minutes into the second half and Dale wasted a couple of good chances, both of which fell to Andrew, before the Lions grabbed a lifeline in the 78th minute. Jed Wallace blasted into the roof of the net after the ball ricocheted through a crowded penalty area to his feet.