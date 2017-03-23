Club’s Simon Whatling announces retirement plans

Simon Whatling has announced he is to retire from competitive rugby from the end of the current season.

After four years with Blackheath, and a career that has seen the fly-half and inside-centre grace both Premiership and Championship, the 32-year-old has decided to step away from the field of play.

“It’s been a fantastic 14 years that many can only dream about,” said Whatling, who has been a mainstay of the Blackheath side for 55 consecutive appearances.

“If I pushed myself I’ve no doubt I’ve another season in me, but rugby at this level calls for a lot of sacrifice, not just from me but from those close to me. You get to a point a point when you need to start putting family and friends first and the time feels right.

“It’s been a rollercoaster with some great highs.

“I’ve made some great friends along the way and had terrific support from many people, especially my parents who used to ferry me to and from Chippenham RFC when I first started out, and more latterly from [my wife] Emily.

“But I’d like thank everyone who’s played a part along the way, not only the players, coaches and physios, but also all the unsung volunteers who make such a huge effort, just to get a team out on the pitch.

“The club’s been through a transitional period, but thanks to a lot of hard work it’s in good shape and I’m looking forward to spending my Saturday’s watching from the stands and sharing a few drinks with everyone.”

Whatling started at Bath Rugby Academy, during which he represented England at under-16 and under-21 level.

His previous clubs include Worcester Warriors, Cornish Pirates and London Welsh before accepting an offer to join Blackheath as a semi-professional in tandem with roles as assistant backs coach and heading up the club’s new academy.

His first campaign in National League One saw him make 27 appearances, mainly in the pivotal fly-half role, collecting 123 points as the Club’s highest scorer, including two tries, along the way.

Although a shoulder operation limited him to just seven games in the 2014-15 season, he has since remained ever-present, playing either outside-half or inside-centre.

Blackheath pay a visit to Loughborough Students on Saturday.

The Club have won on all four of their previous visits to the University Campus, but the Students, who currently sit 10th in the table, three places below the South Londoners, were the victors when the two sides met earlier in the campaign.

On that occasion, back in November, Loughborough stunned the home crowd at Well Hall by racing into a 32-0 lead, and although Blackheath fought back with four second-half tries to produce a thrilling finale, the Students held on for a 32-26 victory – to become the first visiting side to win at Blackheath’s new venue.

Since then the East Midlanders have won just three matches and enter this contest on the back of five consecutive defeats. Blackheath rekindled some form with their recent 26-21 success against Darlington Mowden Park.

Club will welcome back skipper Markus Burcham, Leo Fielding and Tom Baldwin after the trio helped England Counties to their 34-26 victory against Irish Clubs XV in Cork on Friday night, and will also hope to have full-back Geoff Griffiths fit for the trip to Leicestershire.