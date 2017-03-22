Athletics round-up: Bronze for Charlotte Alexander at English Schools’ Cross County Championships

Herne Hill Harriers’ Charlotte Alexander claimed bronze at the English Schools’ Cross Country Championships at the Norfolk County Showground, writes Keith Newton.

Harriers had 18 athletes selected for the country teams and Alexander starred in the intermediate girls race.

She was always in the lead group and locked in a three-way fight with 500m to go.

Alexander’s club-mate Olivia Stillman produced her best run to date to finish 16th, helping Surrey to a team win.

Alex Brown was also in this race and has had another fantastic season, including third in the recent national and second in the inter counties championships, but her preparations were badly affected by illness. She finished 24th and was part of a London team which took silver.

Jaden Kennedy produced a storming fifth place whilst also bottom of his junior boys’ age group. He used his finishing speed to move up from 10th in the final stages. Jacob Harrison was 156th and Benjamin Harrison 178th – with Jacob Alley 235th of the 345 finishers.

The London junior girls secured a gold team medal. Herne Hill were well represented in this race – Eva Holland, Poppy and Rosie Hammond running for London, Lulu King for Dorset and Susannah Hirst for Wiltshire.

Holland, bottom of age, finished 51s.

In the senior girls race, Harriers comprised half of the London squad which came sixth out of 37 teams. It included Ella Newton, whotook 17th place

Two more bottom of age athletes, Zoe Tompkins and Tatiana Cooke were the next London finishers in 90th and 99th position.

Kate Brown, older sister of Alex, completed an outstanding clean sweep of six consecutive English Schools’ Cross Country Championship appearances, finishing 113th of the 301 field.

The remaining two Herne Hill athletes in Norwich were Oscar Millard, 149th of 338 finishers in the Inter Boys race and Laurie Pope, Senior Boys, 174th of 324 finishers.

HERCULES WIMBLEDON AC

Richard McDowell headed home a 339-strong field to post a course record-breaking win in the Surrey Badger half-marathon at Denbies Vineyard, Dorking, on Sunday, writes Tom Pollak.

The 37-year-old finished almost a minute ahead of the second runner in 1:18:32 as he continued his preparations for next month’s London marathon.

McDowell has another testing race this weekend when he competes in the Orion 15 miles cross country event in Epping Forest.

The club filled three of the top four places in Saturday’s Wimbledon Common 5km parkrun. Ben Toomer headed the 392-strong field home in 16:20, posting the top age-graded performance of the day, 22 seconds ahead of club-mate Joe Toomey with teenager Henry Silverstein fourth in 18:09. Gina Galbraith was second woman finisher in 20:36.

Over at Bushy Park, Jonny Cornish gained his second win in two appearances there this year as he headed home 1,127 runners in 15:41, to win by over half-a-minute. Club mate Justin Reid was ninth in 17:13.

Cornish, Toomey and Toomer were in action again on Sunday. Cornish was third out of 2,646 runners in the Fleet half-marathon in 1:09:43 with Toomey 16th in 1:14:34 and Rob Tuer 33rd in 1:16:33. Stuart Fraser was second veteran over-50 in 1:18:32.

Toomer was the best of a dozen Hercules Wimbledon runners in the Vitality Reading half-marathon on Sunday finishing 56th out of 9,720 runners in 1:11:56 with Will Russell 72nd in 1:13:39 and Dominic Kiralyfi 92nd in 1:14:46.

Claire Grima was second woman veteran over-35 in 1:20:32 two minutes. Her husband Dave clocked 1:18:15.

Kieran White was fourth veteran over-40 finisher in the Eastleigh 10km road race, Tor-Ivor Guttulsrod was third veteran over-50 in the Richmond half-marathon.

Jonny Earl was third out of 517 runners in the Norwich 5km parkrun in 16:49 with Felix Allen sixth on Roundshaw Downs.

Ellen Weir won Sunday’s Wimbledon Park junior 2km parkrun for the second consecutive time in 7:32. Joseph Willis was third in 8:12.

Doug Mobsby, the founder secretary of Hercules Wimbledon Athletic Club in 1967, has died aged 79.

BLACKHEATH & BROMLEY HARRIERS

Harriers had 19 athletes representing their counties at the English Schools Cross Country Championships in Norwich, writes Nick Brooks.

Ava White ran superbly for sixth in the junior girls race and will gain international honours. Morgan Squibb was ninth. Others to compete were Naomi Toft (11th), Annie Thomas (18th), Amy Miller (86th), Lucrezia Polloni (113th), Jess Neal (130th) and Ellie Dolby (176th).

Harriers had four athletes in the intermediate girls – Sophie Hoare (29th), Madalina Samoila 34th), Elise O’Shaughnessy (125th) and Mille Smith (134th).

In the senior girls’ race Jess Keene was 12th, followed by Yasmin Austridge (57th), Amy Leach (134th) and Lottie Weitzel (132nd).

Henry Cowie was 164th and Matthew Francis 200th in the intermediate boys race. Ricky Lutakome ran solidly for 22nd in the senior boys.

Squibb ran a championship best in winning the under-15 girls 1,500m in 4:50:64 at the Kent County Indoor Championships.

Lewis Mills ran 4:12:23 to win the under020 mens 1,500m in a new championship-best performance.

Scott Huggins finished top in the men’s pole vault in 5.10m, while George Pope claimed the under-17 event in 3.80m – a new PB. Pedro Gleadall was second with a new PB of 3.70m.

Jackie Montgomery won the senior ladies pole vault in 2.60m. Ben Sutton won the under-17 men’s long jump with 6.33m.

There were also victories for Oliver Briers, under-15 boys 300m in 38.93 and Same Reardon, who clocked 2:17:13 in the 800m. Other winners in the age group were Jacob Byfield (60m hurdles and long jump), Ethan Kitteridge (pole vault), Barnaby Corry (high jump) and Michael Burfoot (shot putt).

Harriers also has success with wins Matthew Knight (under-20 200m), Camron Lyttle (60m) and Luc Durrant (shot).

Anika Olalere won the ladies shot. In the under-20 category there were first places for Immanuela Aliu (200m), by two one-hundredths from Isabella Hilditch, and Jamiyla Robinson-Pascal (long jump).

Eloise Locke won with under-17 ladies shot (13.02m).

Holly Mpassy romped to glory in the under-15 girls’ 300m and was second in the 200m.

At Hayes on Saturday the club held the Closing 5 championship, with Luca Ercolani, Paul Sharpe and Tom Desborough the first three men home.

Heidi Forsyth, Jane Bradshaw and Amarissa Sibley were the first three ladies in a field of 32 runners. In the handicap the 1-2-3 was Mark Compton, Nick Corry and Steve Evenden, leaving the season’s Bennett Cup standings with Mike Simms winning with 394 points, Ercolani second with 388 and Nigel Bulmer third on 372.