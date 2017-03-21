Review: Almost too beautiful for words: An American in Paris at the Dominion Theatre

Occasionally a show comes along, which is so beautiful, it’s hard to find superlatives to do it justice and the newly opened stage adaptation of An American in Paris is such a magical assault on the senses, it’s almost too good for words, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Christopher Wheeldon is world renowned within the ballet fraternity and his reimagined version of the Oscar® winning film (that starred Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron) is filled with so much graceful and gorgeous dance, you’ll be left thinking you’ve been immersed in your very own dream sequence by the end of the show.

The musical is a fitting tribute to the 1951 film, with nods to classic styles of dance entwined with a glorious score by George Gershwin. It’s performed amongst Bob Cowley’s dreamlike set, which perfectly captures the refinement and romance of Paris, making for an awe-inspiring visual spectacular.

Set in liberated Paris after World War II, everything has an enchanting optimism and you won’t be able to take your eyes off of Robert Fairchild as Jerry Mulligan, an American GI striving to make it as a painter in a city suddenly bursting with hope and possibility. His matinee idol looks coupled with his faultless and fluid movement are a masterpiece on their own.

When he is joined by Leanne Cop-who plays a young dancer called Lise-the pair exude an effortless elegance with breathtaking sequences, which will melt your heart.

A stellar cast excellently supports them, with Haydn Oakley devilishly dapper as Henri Baurel and Jane Asher formidable as his mother, while David Seadon-Young gives an enchanting performance as the composer Adam Hotchberg.

The sanguine nature of An American in Paris can’t help but leave you with a glorious sense of positivity and I defy anyone to leave the Dominion Theatre without a spring in the step.

An American in Paris is playing at the Dominion Theatre. If you would like any further details, you can visit the website https://www.anamericaninparisthemusical.co.uk