Charlton defender Jason Pearce: I should be back for Peterborough game

Jason Pearce is set to be fit for Charlton’s trip to Peterborough on April 1 – admitting he could have been on the bench for Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United.

The Addicks centre-back has been a big miss after rupturing his groin in early December.

But Pearce played the full 90 minutes for Charlton’s under-23 side in their game against Sheffield Wednesday on Monday.

“I think I could’ve gone to Sheffield United and been on the bench,” he said. “But the physio and myself thought that because we had to travel away to be on the bench then I’d miss two or three really good days of strength work and training at the training ground.

“It was probably more beneficial to myself than being with the team. I got through 90 minutes yesterday – hopefully I’ll be ready for Peterborough.”