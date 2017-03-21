Charlton defender signs new deal and wants to follow in Liverpool teen star’s footsteps

Aaron Barnes has signed a new deal keeping him at Charlton until the summer of 2018 – and set his sights on following Joe Gomez and Ezri Konsa by breaking into the first-team picture.

The 20-year-old defender has captained the Addicks’ under-23 side this season.

“Every year I’ve been here, I’ve won something,” Barnes told the club’s official website. “It’s been a great experience being part of this academy. I want to continue pushing on.

“It’s been a good season for me, personally, being in and around the first team and it’s now just about getting my head down and focusing on trying to get into the reckoning.

“The pathway is there. I can look at my mates – people like Ezri Konsa and Joe Gomez – that have gone before to play for the first team. I’m happy to have the chance to continue my education and, hopefully, follow in their footsteps.”

Gomez, 19, was sold to Liverpool in June 2015. He forced his way straight into the senior set-up at Anfield before cruciate knee ligament damage ruled him out for a year.

Konsa penned a contract extension with Charlton until 2020 at the end of last week.