Millwall striker Lee Gregory named in League One team of the year – along with former Charlton youngster

Lee Gregory is the only player from South London club’s to make the official Skybet League One team of the year – but that doesn’t end the connections to the area.

The Millwall striker has been selected in a 4-3-3 formation.

Former Lions centre-back Mark Beevers, who turned down a new deal at The Den to sign for Bolton Wanderers in the summer, is picked at the back.

And there is also a place for former Charlton youngster Erhun Oztumer. He slipped into non-league football and excelled at Dulwich Hamlet – working his way back into the full-time game at Peterborough United.

This season he has starred for Walsall in a number 10 role.

Gregory has scored 14 goals in League One this season.

Also selected in the frontline are former Crystal Palace loanee James Vaughan, who has netted 21 times, and Billy Sharp, the top-scorer in the division with 26.