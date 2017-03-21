Witness appeal after 47-year-old moped rider dies in A2 fatal collision

Roads and Transport Policing officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A2 between Westhorne Avenue and Kidbrooke Park Road, Greenwich.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called at just after 7:00pm on Tuesday, March 21, to a moped in collision with a lorry and then a coach.

The male rider, aged 47, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whilst officers believe they know who the deceased is they await formal identification.

The drivers of the lorry and the coach stopped at the scene; there have been no arrests.

Any witnesses are asking to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Catford on 020 8285 1574.