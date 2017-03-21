Giving fresh confidence to the marginalised through creativity

By Lara Williams

The final part of a multi-arts project for marginalised adults will take place tomorrow.

Award-winning charity Create led six months of music workshops, creative photography and writing sessions, designed to help the homeless, mentally ill and addicts tackle isolation and confidence problems.

The programme, Speak with My Voice, was funded by the Pret Foundation Trust and will culminate with a performance tomorrow at 12.15pm in Deptford Reach tomorrow [Wednesday]. Projections of photo collages of Deptford and its community will act as an accompaniment to original musical pieces, poetry and stories at the event.

Create’s co-founder and chief executive Nicky Goulder said: “The experiences and issues met by those who attend Deptford Reach are complex. Providing access to creative activities enables the development of relationships, skills and resilience that pay a role in helping people rebuild their lives. We are deeply grateful to the trust for making this possible.”

Deptford is one of the 10 per cent most deprived areas in the UK and the creative arts have been proved to play a particularly beneficial role in helping individuals struggling with unemployment and social exclusion. A Cultural Learning Alliance report released in January 2017 shows that people who take part in the arts are 38 per cent more likely to report good health.

A participant in the programme, who did not wish to be named, commented: “Create invites us to step outside our day-to-day lives and explore our emotions. Being creative has spurred on my initiative – I now run yoga classes and help manage the IT room at Deptford Reach. The projects have given me confidence. Now I’m more willing to volunteer and to put my two pence in.”