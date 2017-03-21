Staff, parents and students outside Forest Hill School, as NUT members stage first day of strike action

Staff, parents and students outside Forest Hill School, this morning to support NUT members taking their first day of strike action against what they branded as “damaging cuts” at the school.

Dozens more staff were gathering support from commuters at Sydenham and Forest Hill stations.

Campaigners said the key message from today’s protest was for everyone to meet again – with even more friends, neighbours and colleagues outside Lewisham Town Hall to lobby Lewisham’s mayor and cabinet from 5pm, tomorrow outside Lewisham Town Hall in Catford.