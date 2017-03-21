Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Staff, parents and students outside Forest Hill School, as NUT members stage...

Staff, parents and students outside Forest Hill School, as NUT members stage first day of strike action

By Shuz Azam -
0
48

Staff, parents and students outside Forest Hill School,  this morning to support NUT members taking their first day of strike action against what they branded as “damaging cuts” at the school.

Dozens more staff were gathering support from commuters at Sydenham and Forest Hill stations.

Campaigners said the key message from today’s protest was for everyone to meet again – with even more friends, neighbours and colleagues outside Lewisham Town Hall to lobby Lewisham’s mayor and cabinet from 5pm, tomorrow outside Lewisham Town Hall in Catford.

?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Shuz Azam
Assistant Editor | Shuz Azam has been a journalist for more than 20 years and although he trained in Shropshire at the Shropshire Star where he later worked as a reporter his first job in London was working on the Mercury in Deptford. He later moved to the sister paper the South London Press working as reporter, sub editor, production editor and deputy editor. He has also worked in West London as editor of the Ealing Gazette and content manager of Uxbridge Gazette, Harrow Observer and Bucks Examiner and Advertiser. Today he is assistant editor of the South London Press and works for all our titles.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Staff, parents and students outside Forest Hill School, as NUT members stage...