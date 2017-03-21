Preview: 2CELLOS announce debut Royal Albert Hall show

International sensation 2CELLOS will continue their incredible ascent with a debut headline show on the world’s most famous stage in November.

The Croatian duo, comprising cellists Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser, shot to fame in 2011 with their version of Michael Jackson’s ‘Smooth Criminal’, which amassed millions of views on YouTube.

Since then, they’ve become one of the world’s most in-demand acts, being the first instrumentalists to feature in Glee, appearing on The Today Show and The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the US, and releasing two huge, riotously enjoyable crossover albums. Now they’re heading for the Royal Albert Hall, accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

Lucy Noble, Artistic Director at the Royal Albert Hall, said: “Over the past six years, 2CELLOS’ spectacular, rock-infused classical music has given audiences an incalculable amount of joy. We’re ecstatic to be able to welcome them to the Hall for their first headline show, which promises to be one of the hottest tickets of the year.”

Luka said: “It has always been our ambition to play our own show at the Royal Albert Hall. To be able to perform our new album there with a full orchestra will be a dream come true. It promises to be a night of energy and passion – a truly memorable experience!”

2CELLOS’ third album, Score, was released last week and finds them exploring a more traditional sound as they celebrate the world of TV and film music, with the help of the London Symphony Orchestra conducted by Robin Smith.

Score includes music from the likes of Game of Thrones , Schindler’s List , The Lord of the Rings , The Godfather and Gladiator , as well as the nation’s two favourite film scores of all time according to a recent Royal Albert Hall survey: Titanic and Chariots of Fire .

Support will come from mezzo-soprano Laura Wright. Laura’s debut album was nominated for Classic FM Album of the Year and she is now one of the best-selling classical artists of the decade. As well as performing with the likes of Alfie Boe, Andrea Bocelli and Russell Watson, she has sung numerous times by invitation from HM The Queen, and is the official National Anthem singer for the England Rugby team.

Tickets for the concert, on Tuesday 28 November, are on sale from www.royalalberthall.com at 9am on Friday (24 March).