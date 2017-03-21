Preview: Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage comes to the Royal Festival Hall

Hoards of Trekkies will be invading the South Bank later this year as the Royal Festival Hall plays host to a very special celebration.

Fans will be able to relive some of the most memorable moments as Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage celebrates the most iconic pieces of music and over five decades of the one of the biggest franchises in popular culture and science-fiction history.

The concert, produced by CineConcerts and Senbla in association with CBS Consumer Products and Paramount Pictures, will bring to life the most iconic moments from both the feature films and TV series’, with a huge high-definition screen, and live orchestra.

The show will feature footage from both the films, which have grossed over $1.4 billion at the box office combined, and the various TV series incarnations, including: Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Star Trek: Insurrection, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and much more.

From Picard and Kirk to Janeway and Sisko, this is a chance for Star Trek fans to relive the iconic moments from their favourite series as Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage is set to be the ultimate immersive live concert experience, in this galaxy or any other.

There will be two performances on Sunday 23rd July. You can find more details on the website startrekvoyagelive.com