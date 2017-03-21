Daughter in emotional appeal to catch her dad’s killer

The daughter of a man stabbed to death more than three decades ago has made an emotional appeal to help to trace his killer.



John Gibbons was discovered collapsed in his Putney flat on Sunday, March 17, 1985 by 16-year-old Dawn.

The 49-year-old, originally from British Guiana, had been stabbed through the heart and his throat had been slashed.

Dawn Gibbons said: “This year I am coming up to the age that Dad was when he was killed. The pain of what happened only gets worse as I grow older and remember what my father and I did together, especially as I now have my own daughter.

“My father meant the world to me and his death has had a massive impact on my whole life. I have to live with the grief that a person I loved is not here.

“The fact that my father’s killer still walks the streets of London has been extremely difficult to deal with over the past 32 years.

“I would ask from the bottom of my heart that if you have any information, no matter how small, please come forward and tell the police so I can finally get some answers about why this happened.

“If the tables had turned I know my father would not stop until he had tried his best to bring the person responsible to justice.”

Detectives from the Met’s Special Casework Investigation Team are hoping that 32 years on someone will feel they can speak to police about what happened.

Officers are aware that John often socialised in pubs close to his home at Huntingford House, Horne Way, SW15. He appeared to be a popular and generous figure and would often lend money to friends and family locally. Some friends were known to urge John to conceal his cash and be a little more cautious when lending money.

John, who was divorced from his wife and also had a son, had previously worked as an engineer for London Transport. In March 1984 he retired due to ill-health and was looking forwarding to spending more time with his children.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a single stab wound through the heart.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with John’s murder but the trial was discontinued. There have been no further arrests in the case.

Detective Inspector Susan Stansfield, who is leading the investigation, said: “John was a father and well-liked local figure in Putney. He was known to be incredibly generous and would often buy rounds of drinks for his friends at his local pubs. There is a possibility that his generous streak resulted in the attack at his home and we are keen to speak to anyone who felt they could not come forward and speak to police before.

“We are now 32 years on and there is a chance that someone who felt they could not speak out in the 1980s may feel this is the time to see justice for John and his family.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 7230 7963; alternatively, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.