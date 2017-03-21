Charlton Park win the London & South-East East Region Intermediate Cup

Charlton Park won 32-17 at London Cornish last Saturday to win the London and South-East Region Intermediate Cup.

They now have to play Truro, winners of the south-west final, at Broad Walk on Easter Saturday for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play in the national final at Twickenham.

Cornish have remained unbeaten all season, and for most of the first half it was easy to see why. Charlton Park’s scrum began to dominate in the second-half, with the hosts pinned in their own half by waves of attack.

Cornish’s George Kimmins opened the scoring, side-stepping through by the posts and then converting.

Tom Amzaleg kicked a penalty to narrow the gap but the home side increased their lead from a line-out drive in the left corner.

Charlton managed to get a foothold in the game right at the end of the half. Alan Knuckey started it with a dart down the blind-side, Park almost butchered a clear overlap but retained the ball and John Beith sliced through to score behind the posts. Amzaleg’s conversion narrowed the gap to two points.

The loss to injury of main line-out jumper Ross McManus further exacerbated Park’s ball-winning ability.

An Amzaleg penalty gave the visitors a one-point lead, and after a prolonged battering Cornish’s defence gave way. Tshepo Mooki was desperately unlucky not to score from a 50-metre sprint along the right touchline but the position allowed Beith to go over for his second try under the posts.

Park’s eight point-lead lasted no time however when they could not retain possession from the restart and Kimmins’ clever running was able to put winger Matt Hakes in, but the missed conversion kept the deficit to three.

Park prop Terry Read finished a series of charges at the line and finally, after a succession of scrums in the 22, skipper Rob Saunderson’s try in the corner finished the game off.