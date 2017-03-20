South London Press is on the news rather than publishing it

Reporting the news is what the South London Press does best and as one of the country’s most respected regional newspapers it’s where the great and the good, and not so good, go every week to find out what is happening in South London.

That’s why today, the paper was part of the news as an item on ITV’s London’s evening news bulliten.

A reporter and cameraman descended to our Penge office this afternoon to interview editor-in-chief Hannah Walker about the fact ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, MP for Cheshire constituency Knutsford has being appointed editor of the London Evening Standard.

MS Walker explained that his biggest task might be getting his journalists onside bearing in mind he is not a journalist.

Click here to see a behind the scene video of the ITV Evening News visit.