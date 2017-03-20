Sir Steve Bullock expected to agree return of Deptford Anchor

THE longed for return to Deptford of its iconic anchor is expected to get the go ahead from the Lewisham Mayor this week.

Sir Steve Bullock is expected to agree that the Deptford Anchor can be moved back to its former home at the top of Deptford High Street. He is expected to give his go ahead at meeting of the mayor and cabinet at Catford Town Hall on Wednesday night.

There has been a campaign to return the landmark, which pays tribute to Deptford’s proud maritime history,since it was removed in 2013 as part of the redevelopment of the high street. Its detractors argued the anchor has become a focal point for street drinkers but more than 4,000 people have signed the petition for its return.

The Deptford Society which has been campaigning for the return of the anchor have been working with New Cross councillors Brenda Dacres and Joe Dromey in recent months. Cllr Dromey said; ‘I’m delighted that the return of the Deptford Anchor has moved one step closer. It was an iconic centre-point of our high street and I believe there is strong support for its return. The feasibility study that we asked for shows this is doable. I’d like to thank the Deptford Society for working with us on this and we look forward to working with the local community to make this happen.’

Cllr Dacres said; “The petition showed that this is what the local community wants. As local councillors, we have listened and we are taking this forward.”

Councillor Alan Hall, Lewisham council’s business panel chair, said: ” The anchor is a symbol of Deptford’s naval history and maritime past. Residents have raise some specific concerns and I urge the Mayor to listen to those to make sure the anchor gets back – all shipshape – in its rightful place as soon as possible.”

The petition, is at https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/give-us-back-our-bloomin-anchor