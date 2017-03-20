Interview: We talk to Singing Psychic creator, Marysia Trembecka about becoming Queen of the F**king World

The Singing Psychic has become a hugely popular fixture on the London entertainment scene. With a sold out and critically acclaimed run at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and command performances at both the Brit Awards after party and Caen Film festival, the whacky spiritual Svengali is in high demand and continues to bring her unique style of comedy comprehension to venues across the capital and beyond, writes Nicky Sweetland.

The woman behind the wig, Marysia Trembecka, is about to embark on a very different theatrical adventure however, as she premieres a brand new show at the Tristan Bates Theatre.

Entitled Queen of the F**king World, the show, which is still being developed, will centre on another strong female character and her creator assures me, she will be a no holds barred force of feminine fun.

“It’s about woman, sexual rights and about what a woman has to do to be the queen of her world.” Marysia Trembecka explains, “It includes women like Cleopatra, Lady Macbeth, Rupaul and woman of today.”

The much sort after entertainer also tells me the show is, in part, based on Chekov’s The Seagull and in particular focuses on how woman are perceived as they advance in years. One of the main players in Chekov’s famed work, is usually described as a ‘fading actress’ and Marysia tells me her leading lady will draw upon the character’s traits and experiences, “Irina Arkadina is a woman who’s on the top of her game, but is looking down and realising that she’s losing her youth and her beauty and therefore her power.”

Marysia, who trained as a banker and worked as a bond trader for five years, has not left her more famous creation behind however and regularly performs at the Phoenix Artist Club on Charing Cross Road, “The Singing Psychic is very much about being who you were born to be, how you resist parental pressure and become who you think you should be.” Marysia explains, “She’s a lot of fun to be with because she reads the music in you heart.”

The Singing Psychic also continues to enthrall audiences with her monthly game show at the club, which involves all manner of merriments including Jenga, and psychic bingo “I get them to pick cards, Singing Psychic oracle cards and each one has a different song.” Marysia said.

The entertainer also has a popular YouTube channel, which last year saw her present a much-admired series about Brexit and those looking for love, can get dating advice from the popular soothsayer by watching one of her weekly videos.

Queen of the F**king World will receive its premiere at the Tristan Bates Theatre on April 24th and will then be performed at the Phoenix Artist Club before heading off to Edinburgh in the summer.

Both shows and the original 2016 award nominated Singing Psychic Show will be doing the full run at Edinburgh Fringe 2017and additional London dates will be announced soon.

You can join The Singing Psychic Monthly Game Show at the Phoenix Artist Club on Charing Cross Road.

If you would like any further information, you can visit the website www.marysiatrembecka.com