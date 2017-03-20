Campaigners demonstrate against Sydenham post office closure

Campaigners held a demonstration in their fight against the proposed closure of

Sydenham post office on Saturday.

Organisers said more than 300 signatures were collected in a couple of hours, and several councillors turned up to show their complete opposition and support.

Mole Meade, of the Communication Workers Union (CWU), said: “The residents in Sydenham came out in force to defend Sydenham crown post office, from either being closed or downgraded.

“Post Office Limited are completely out of step with political opinion, both national and local – the people they employ, but most importantly their customers.

“Members of the public are outraged by the thought of their crown post office either being downgraded or closed.”

Lewisham councillor Liam Curran, chairman of the sustainable development committee, said earlier that the campaign to save Sydenham and New Cross post offices had now moved from a “second class to a first class campaign”.

The Post Office said that in 2016 it advertised for a suitable retailer to operate the Sydenham Post Office branch under a franchise arrangement and there has been interest

registered.

It said such an arrangement would ensure the post office remains in the same vicinity, providing services for customers.

The Post Office added it had not yet drawn up detailed plans for Sydenham, but when these are prepared there would be a six-week public consultation and the feedback from this would be carefully considered before any final decision is made.

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “The current Post Office branch is not sustainable into the future and, by working with a retail partner, as the Post Office does for the majority of its 11,600 branches, both large and small, a viable Post Office can be ensured for Sydenham for years to come.

“Our policy is to keep branches on high streets and at the heart of communities where they play an important role in local economies.

“To do so, we are responding rapidly to changing consumer trends, such as increased online shopping, to ensure that Post Office services remain accessible and convenient.

“We’re continuing to make changes to our network and to develop our services to stay relevant for customers.

“As well as traditional mails and other services, today’s Post Office network provides, for example, day-to-day banking for the majority of customers of UK banks.

“Under a new industry-wide agreement, 99 per cent of UK personal bank customers and 75 per cent of business customers can carry out day-to-day banking at any Post Office branch.

“Staff in franchised branches receive the same training as those in directly-managed branches, and we have stringent standards for accessibility for all our customers,

including those with disability or mobility issues.”