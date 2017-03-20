The Jacksons and Alexander O’Neal to play at Greenwich Music Time

The Jacksons and Alexander O’Neal are to join head liners of this year’s outdoor music festival on Greenwich’s riverside it has been announced.

The acts are to perform at the Greenwich Music Time which is being staged in the grounds of the Old Royal Naval College from Friday June 30 until Friday July 7.

Motown super group comprising of the brothers of Michael Jackson – Jermaine, Tito, Jackie and Marlon will be performing their classic hits as part of the group’s 50th anniversary. While R&B giant Alexander O’Neal’s set will include chart-topping singles such as Criticize, If You Were Here Tonight and Never Knew Love Like This. .

The previously unveilled head liners for the week long, 5000 capacity event are Little Mix, Cliff Richard and Michael Ball & Alfie Boe.

Alexander O’Neal said: “I am very pleased and extremely excited to be headlining the fantastic Greenwich Music Time on July 4th. American Independence Day! I have heard some really great things about The Old Royal Naval College and of course know the importance of this historical London landmark and can’t wait to play there. We are going to have the biggest party Greenwich has ever seen man, so bring your dancing feet, let yourself go and we will turn back the clock and make it kinda right!”

Peter Taylor, from Greenwich Music Time,said: “Alexander O’Neal and The Jacksons are two acts we’ve wanted to book for Greenwich Music Time since its inception. We are delighted to be bringing them to London and we’ve no doubt that this year’s series will be one of the highlights of the summer’s live music calendar.”

Tickets for The Jacksons and Alexander O’Neal are on sale at 9am on Friday(24) from 9am.

Visit www.greenwichmusictime.co.uk.