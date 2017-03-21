Ricky Holmes: Nobody can dispute work ethic of Charlton’s players

Ricky Holmes reckons nobody can question the work ethic of Charlton’s players after Saturday’s 2-1 reverse at League One leaders Sheffield United.

The 29-year-old winger scored his ninth goal of the campaign with a fine free-kick at Bramall Lane.

“There’s always been effort – nobody can deny that,”said Holmes. “When I’m on the pitch I don’t see anyone slacking off. I don’t see that day to day either, so I wouldn’t question the work ethic that the lads are putting in.

“It’s just been decision making – we need to start making the right decisions. Sheffield United make the right decisions at the right time and they’re clinical.

“I had hopes for this season, that’s why I signed for the club. I really thought we were going to push on. It hasn’t seemed to click. I don’t know why, for a number of reasons. We’ve got seven games this season, so let’s not write it off yet. We need to get as many points on the board as we can to build momentum and that winning mentality for next year.

“It’s frustrating because we’ve competed against everyone at the top. We’ve only lost two games to clubs at the top over the course of the season. We’ve got to take a long, hard look at ourselves because that’s poor when we’ve played teams in and around us who are nearer the bottom of the league and in the bottom half.

“We came to the best team in the league, with injuries, and matched them.

“It’s just not falling for us at the minute. I think every chance fell to me. I was blazing it over, rushing at things and snatching at things.

“If you’re on a run of form or nearer the top, things will seem to fall for you. You make things happen and do the right things. We saw with them, they didn’t create too much and they came away with the points like they have done all season.

“First-half we were very good. Another soft goal but then you’ve got to criticise us going forward because we missed a hatful of chances. If we bury them we go 2-0 up and get comfortable.

“We came out second-half and straight away let in another poor goal, we never really recovered from that.

“I’ve come back from injury and scored a fair few goals but every time I score we seem to lose, so I can’t really celebrate them. We definitely matched them today but they’ve got the winning mentality and we don’t seem to have that at the minute. We need to find it from somewhere because we’ve got seven games to go and we need to find some wins.”

Holmes had a significant spell out with a broken bone in his foot which kept him out for three months.

He said: “Any injury is a right dampener on the season.