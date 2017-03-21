Millwall boss set for selection dilemma as key first-teamer returns

Jordan Archer is set to give Neil Harris a selection poser – with the Millwall number one poised to be fit for Saturday’s trip to Swindon Town.

The former Tottenham stopper has missed the last six matches with a quad muscle injury – including sitting out the FA Cup tie at his old club.

Understudy Tom King has kept four clean sheets, the latest in the weekend’s stalemate with Bury.

Archer could even come back into the squad at Rochdale tonight. Lions boss Harris said:

“Jordan was close on Saturday, but not quite ready. Whether Tuesday comes too soon we’ll see in terms of being in the 18. But we certainly expect him to be back for the weekend.

“With the nature of the injury being in the hip flexor, there is a lot of striking the ball at distance. You really have to be careful with it. We’ve been patient and Jordan is desperate to get back in the team and involved.

“Kingy has been excellent. He’s only been beaten by a great strike in the MK match and the defeat at Spurs. I’ve been really pleased. It shows we have quality young keepers coming through.

“When Jordan is fit it becomes a decision for me. That shows how well Kingy has done – when your number one keeper is fit, do you put him back in or not? It is a really positive dilemma for me when the times comes.”

Millwall face three games on the road, culminating in leaders Sheffield United next Tuesday. Harris said: “The players need to embrace and enjoy it.”