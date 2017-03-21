Hitting the road is just what Millwall need as opposition happy to leave Den with a point

Millwall could well be happy to hit the road over the next eight days – because breaking down cautious and deep-set opposition has proven to be a little bit of an issue at home.

Of the six stalemates that the Lions have been involved in this season, four of those have been at The Den.

When you consider how good Millwall’s record is on their own patch under Neil Harris since relegation to League One – and throw in their FA Cup humblings of Bournemouth, Watford and Leicester – it’s no surprise that visiting clubs don’t exactly put out the welcome mat for their attacking players.

AFC Wimbledon, Walsall, Chesterfield and Bury have all left with clean sheets and seemed perfectly happy with the point.

The only times Millwall have failed to score away were in defeats at Bolton and Scunthorpe along with draws against Oldham, on a quagmire of a pitch, and a slice of fortune when Charlton defender Patrick Bauer saw a perfectly legitimate goal struck off in the South London derby.

Bury played with the confident air of a side which had lost just once since February 4, winning five of their last nine games, but that did not mean they were going to overcommit.

While they had passages of possession, it’s been mentioned more than once that the Lions don’t worry about how much they see the ball – and concern themselves with carving out goalscoring chances.

And they did have some significant ones, although the opening 45 minutes were disappointing. There has been more than one occasion in this campaign where the long balls for Lee Gregory to chase have been feeding off the most meagre of scraps.

Millwall improved after the break and Harris was angry post-match about official Gavin Ward ruling out Steve Morison’s finish following a superb surge from the edge of his own penalty box by Jed Wallace.

The TV camera footage is inconclusive, not showing the entire Bury backline to see if anyone was playing the frontman on as he was found just inside the penalty area.

“I’ve seen two different angles,” said the Lions boss. “Anyone can make a 50-50 call and get it wrong, but when you’ve got the 18-yard box as a guideline, where Steve has made his run across, he shouldn’t really get it wrong.

“I’m not going to bemoan the official, just a little bit of luck deserting us.”

Bury keeper Joe Murphy had a hand – literally his right one – in Lee Clark’s survival scrappers not losing. He swatted away Wallace’s rising drive from the edge of box early in the second half and also saved with his legs from Lee Gregory after Morison’s header dropped into his strike partner’s path. His time-wasting for goal-kicks was finally punished by a yellow card as we ticked past the 90 minutes – but it was mission accomplished in terms of slowing down the pace and disrupting Millwall building up momentum.

Millwall have won just once after an FA Cup tie, and that was following their first round win over Southend United. Goalless draws have been the outcome after their four most recent outings in that competition – but it is hard to see any connection. The Lions had nearly a full week to prepare for the Shakers, so there were no fatigue issues.

In fact, the hosts got stronger in the closing stages. But one criticism that can be levelled at them is that they have failed to find a way to crack obstinate opposition.

The front four, aside from Gregory, are going through a little bit of a lean spell.

Aiden O’Brien and Fred Onyedinma, benched for the last two fixtures, have not chipped in with a goal for seven matches. Morison has gone six games since he hit the back of the net. Wallace is yet to open his account since arriving on loan from Wolves in January.

There is no reason to panic. As the old saying goes – form is temporary and class is permanent. The scoring records of Morison, Gregory and O’Brien speak for themselves – the trio just shy of 100 goals between them when you combine last season’s campaign with this one.

Win their games in hand and the South Londoners would be level on points with third-placed Fleetwood.

Saturday was another example of the way that the league standings can change swiftly.

As Millwall chased a winner in the final quarter of an hour – both Tony Craig and substitute David Worrall pushing deep into the Bury half – only Sheffield United out of the top seven clubs were winning.

But by full-time that had changed to four, with Southend United’s turnaround in the final seven minutes moving that back into the play-off places at the Lions’ expense.

The key is to keep perspective. One moment it can look like a side is on the charge for the top two, only to then suddenly see doubts emerge about if they can last the course.

But what almost without mention on Saturday was that Millwall kept a 10th clean sheet in 12 games. That ability to keep it tight will be crucial as they look to open up teams who can’t just retreat into their defensive shell over this next period.

Rochdale have to go for a win tonight to give themselves genuine hope of the play-offs. Swindon, next up on Saturday, are seven points adrift of safety – a draw is no use. Sheffield United will sit back against nobody at this level.