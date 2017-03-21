Crystal Palace turn the heat up on Premier League relegation rivals

There was a renewed sense of hope among Crystal Palace supporters before the first of six remaining home matches for this season.

The looming encounters against the current top six, four of them away from SE25, added extra pressure to this fixture given Palace’s position one point above the drop zone before kick-off.

To put this victory into context, the Eagles have not kept three clean sheets in winning games since April 2014. Nonetheless, being on 28 points and four clear of the relegation zone makes for encouraging reading amongst Palace fans before the final 10 matches.

Sam Allardyce reiterated in his pre-match press conference that Palace had to ensure they did not lose the game, at any cost. Pragmatism is the core concept behind Allardyce never being relegated as a manager with five Premier League clubs. Yet while Palace were defensively solid against a physical, counterattacking Watford side, the team still played with attacking ambition.

Luka Milivojevic and Mamadou Sakho’s impact cannot be underestimated in this three-game winning streak. The duo have shored up a Palace defence that was leaking goals and looked vulnerable throughout the entire season.

Milivojevic covers so much ground, sniffing out any danger before Palace can be put on the back foot. He is comfortable in possession and has formed a very productive partnership with Yohan Cabaye in central midfield. Allardyce will be praying the Serbian does not pick up an injury while on international duty.

Sakho handled Troy Deeney, who had four goals in his last three games against Palace, with aplomb. The 27-year-old’s mere presence seems to be rubbing off on James Tomkins and Joel Ward, who have both looked very solid in the last three games. Jeffrey Schlupp’s composed performance at left-back in place of the injured Patrick van Aanholt shows the depth in quality available to Allardyce.

The Eagles struggled to get in behind a compact Watford side who were intent on leaving Selhurst with a point. Wilfried Zaha once again was the Eagles’ brightest spark. His maturity this season has been evident in his decision making and final ball delivery. The Ivorian was the only Palace player who broke the lines during a turgid opening half, committing defenders and drawing fouls.

Zaha’s close control is truly astounding, bursting into space even when Watford doubled up on him. Palace’s biggest failing was not releasing Zaha and Andros Townsend earlier, which gave the opposition time to regroup.

Palace’s goal came from one of the few times they moved the ball quickly and Zaha drew a foul after pulling two defenders out of position. Cabaye produced a quality delivery from the resulting free-kick that ended with Deeney scoring versus Palace yet again, although this time into his own net. The French midfielder’s inswinging crosses are a sight to behold and make Palace a significant threat from set pieces.

The Eagles were comfortable once in front and should have put the game beyond doubt after creating some good opportunities after the game became stretched. Townsend, Zaha and Jason Puncheon finally found pockets of space to run at the weary Watford defence.

Christian Benteke has had a frustrating spell in front of goal, netting only three times since Allardyce became manager in December. But the Belgian’s hold-up play is invaluable for creating space out wide and relieving pressure on the defence. He should have scored his 12th of the campaign but hesitated in the penalty area instead of striking it first time.

Palace’s recent tactics perhaps don’t play to Benteke’s strengths. The 26-year-old requires regular lofted crosses for him to attack while Palace are currently playing low threaded balls to utilise the pace of Townsend and Zaha. However, Benteke has generally scored in patches throughout his career, so it is probably a case of just needing one to go in off his shin to spark a run of goals.

It would be easier on the home fans and Allardyce’s heart rate if the Eagles made more of their opportunities but another victory certainly eases the pressure for the visit to the champions elect, Chelsea, in a fortnight’s time.