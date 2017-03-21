Addicks need to find knack to turn narrow defeats into narrow victories

Confidently expected to be easy meat for free-scoring Sheffield United, Charlton acquitted themselves well against League One’s champions-elect. Yet again, unfortunately, their uninhibited performance brought them generous accolades, not least from United boss Chris Wilder, but no tangible reward after a 2-1 reverse.

Close but no cigar, some might say, which unless they can find a way to actually win two or three more games, might serve as their epitaph for a frustrating, woefully under-achieving season. One which could yet end ignominiously in relegation.

The Addicks’ last six losses have been by a single-goal margin, suggesting that they are not far from being a decent side. Unless they find the knack of turning narrow defeat into narrow victory, however, their immediate future looks uncertain. This latest setback in South Yorkshire cast them again as plucky, competitive losers, a role into which they slip all too comfortably.

Fired in front by another of Ricky Holmes’ clever free kicks, the Addicks proved discouragingly incapable of holding on to their lead. Had they managed to consolidate their advantage for longer, they might have fared better. But the Blades showed their table-topping class in equalising promptly and when they did, the writing on Bramall Lane’s wall began to make depressing, familiar reading.

Top scorer now on nine goals, Holmes has recently made an art form of setpiece strikes. Stepping up to take the free kick awarded for Paul Coutts’ foul on Jake Forster-Caskey in the penalty area ‘D’, he gave Simon Moore no chance with a perfectly flighted curler beyond the keeper’s right hand. With his deadball proficiency, Holmes has taken up the scoring slack from a powderpuff attack but one goal per game remains the average for Karl Robinson’s popgunners.

United were still reeling from the unexpected blow when Holmes’ left wing corner was headed back from the far post by Patrick Bauer for Tony Watt, whose acrobatic overhead effort bounced to safety off the bar. The near thing turned out to be the crest of the visitors’ early wave. Finding their feet, the home side converted their first chance and Charlton’s bubble burst.

Checking inside Ezri Konsa’s less than purposeful challenge on the right flank, Mark Duffy produced a treacherously inswinging cross with his left foot. Judging his run precisely, Jack O’Connell headed deftly down into the far corner, leaving a badly exposed Declan Rudd helpless to intervene. The wind had shifted and was now billowing United’s sails.

Kept relatively quiet in both fixtures, meanwhile, prolific marksman Billy Sharp turned provider with a deadly low cross from near the left touchline. Sliding in tandem at the far post, neither James Hanson nor John Fleck were able to apply a telling touch at close range. Equality at half-time was promising. Not that it lasted long in the second half.

Resuming aggressively, the Blades should have taken the lead but Sharp headed Fleck’s cross wastefully wide. Scenting blood, the Blades came again with Sharp easily eluding Adam Chicksen near the right byeline before planting a precise cross on Daniel Lafferty’s brow. Heading powerfully down for the left corner, the Northern Irishman was denied by Rudd’s stunning save but was left the simple task of netting the rebound from three yards. The on-loan keeper’s relentless detractors were, of course, unforgiving in blaming him for both goals when, in fact, he had no chance of saving either of them. No percentage in spoiling a good story with the truth.

Contributing to an entertaining if unrewarding game, Charlton continued to play some neat stuff. Chances were created with Holmes proving less accurate from open play. Two inviting openings set up for him by Watt were hopelessly skied, then Konsa made a scuffed mess of directing Forster-Caskey’s pass goalward. The improved performance encouraged optimism although there’s also the sobering reality that the usual survival total of 50 points will need to be readjusted this season. Relegation to League Two is unthinkable. It’s what’s on everyone’s mind though.