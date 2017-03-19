Witnesses sought for Brixton rape

Police investigating a rape in Brixton are appealing for two witnesses to come forward to help the investigation.

A woman in her 30s was attacked and raped at an address in Lambeth on December 7.

CCTV images show two witnesses at the LOCO Convenience shop in Coldharbour Lane who may have seen the victim after she was attacked.

Stills show a black woman with a pram walking into the shop at approximately 6.40pm at the same time that the victim and suspect were at a cash machine outside. She appears to look towards them and possibly engages with them.

The same CCTV also shows the victim and suspect enter the shop at 6.37pm, when the suspect is in conversation with a white woman.

Police were called on December 8 and an investigation was immediately launched.

The two witnesses, or anyone with information about the incident, are urged to contact PC Julia Regan from the Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command at Sutton Police Station on 0208 721 4106 or by tweeting @MetCC.

A man has been charged with rape following the incident. A trial date in May 2017 has been set.