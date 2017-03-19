Jed Wallace: No excuses, Millwall dropped two points against Bury

Jed Wallace has pulled no punches after Millwall’s 0-0 draw with Bury – admitting they can’t put up excuses for not winning at The Den.

The Lions slipped out of the top six after the stalemate.

“Bury at home is a three-point game – it’s two points dropped,” said winger Wallace, on loan from Wolves. “It makes Tuesday [against Rochdale] very, very important to not get beaten.”

The Shakers lined up in a 3-5-2 formation.

Wallace said: “It’s embarrassing, isn’t it? We’ve played the likes of Walsall, Chesterfield…..four of them have come with a 3-5-2 – it’s not. It’s five at the back. They sussed us out and realise our strengths are getting the ball into the feet of Moro and Greggs. Then all of a sudden they drop two holding midfielders, so effectively they have got seven at the back.

“It’s difficult, but we’ve got a lot of the best players in the league. We’ve got to find a way. It’s not good enough for us.”