Jason Puncheon: Crystal Palace want at least a point at Chelsea – we have got the belief

Jason Puncheon says Crystal Palace will go to Stamford Bridge in just under a fortnight’s time undaunted by the prospect of facing runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Watford striker Troy Deeney’s own goal on Saturday saw the Eagles record a third straight win on Saturday.

“We’re going away to Chelsea and a point is valuable for us,” said the Palace captain. “We’ll go there and we’ll be looking to get – minimum – a point.

“We’re believing. We’ve won some games on the bounce and people are starting to lift their game, you can see that now.

“We went through a low and we got out of that. Now we need to continue getting up the table. I never doubted us. People are not getting themselves down in the dumps when they make a mistake, everyone is carrying on and staying positive and I think that shows and that’s helped us.”

Puncheon paid tribute to Mamadou Sakho for shoring up Palace’s previously leaky defence and the application of wingers Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha.

“The new signings have lifted us and lifted people’s games,” added the Croydon-born playmaker. “Sakho has played for Liverpool, he’s played for Paris St Germain, he’s played for France’s national team and whatever’s happened at Liverpool, it’s great to have him here.

“[Zaha] showed great character. Andros didn’t see much of the ball but he worked his socks off. I think they’ve been pivotal to what we’ve done in the last three games.

“It was a fair result, maybe towards the final third it was a scrappy game. There were a lot of second balls and long balls and you have to earn the right to play. The goal was a deflection but we’ll take that at this moment in time. Earlier in the season we may have gone and drawn that game or maybe conceded but we’re showing great grit and determination. We need to carry that on.

“The gaffer’s been brilliant and has always said the minimum you start with is 0-0. If you leave without conceding you’ve got a great chance of winning the game.”