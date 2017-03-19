Firefighters brave flames to rescue man in house fire but are to late to save him

A man died on Friday night when his flat was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were alerted that the resident might still be in his home in Palace Road, Tulse Hill, around 7pm.

They risked their own safety by entering the building and trying to find him, amid the flames and smoke of the ground floor apartment of the multiple-home house.

But they found him already dead in the smoke-filled flat and he was pronounced dead at the scene as their colleagues doused the flames.

A post mortem is expected either tomorrow or Tuesday and the cause of the fire is being investigated. The victim has yet to be named by police.

Part of the flat was damaged by fire. Crews from Brixton and West Norwood were called shortly after 7pm and the flames were under control in about an hour.