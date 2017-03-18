Christian Benteke has been key reason for Crystal Palace’s upturn in form

Sam Allardyce identified Christian Benteke as one of the main reasons Crystal Palace have turned around results after their home victory against Watford.

Benteke has three goals in his previous 14 games, with two of them coming against Bolton in the FA Cup. The Belgian’s last goal was at the end of January away to Bournemouth





On Benteke’s goal drought: “Christian Benteke is one of the main reasons we’ve got these three victories on the trot with his work off the ball and hold-up play. He was a bit anxious when that chance came in the second-half, he normally would hit that first time on his right foot. But if we get him scoring, we’ll be an even bigger force to reckon with than we are at the moment. He’ll start scoring again sooner or later. Thankfully, we haven’t needed his goals in the last three games but if we continue to provide him with service he’ll convert those chances.”

On the new signings: “From where we were a few weeks ago nobody would’ve envisaged these last three results. All four of them have made a big contribution and that’s lifted the rest of the squad. The change in the team working out of possession and winning the ball back has been outstanding. We’ve gone some way to putting that fear of playing at home behind us since losing to Sunderland. The new players don’t have that fear because they hadn’t played here before.”

“Wilf (Zaha) was outstanding today and Andros had a frustrating afternoon compared to his West Brom performance. But their defensive work rate has been brilliant while giving them a lot more possession higher up the pitch where they can hurt teams. Today, Wilf attracted two or three players around him and often beat them. The only disappointment is that he didn’t score when he had that chance in the second-half after creating some space in the box. But thankfully it didn’t matter because we got the goal and all three points.”