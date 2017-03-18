Charlton boss Karl Robinson proud of display at Sheffield United

Charlton boss Karl Robinson praised his side’s attitude as they fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat at league leaders Sheffield United.

Ricky Holmes’ early free-kick gave the Addicks the lead but Jack O’Connell’s header midway through the first period and Daniel Lafferty’s tap-in just after the interval secured all three points.

But it was a game where the Blades would have been grateful for Charlton’s wastefulness in front of goal.

Robinson insists that good performances between now and the end of the season will be the catalyst for a better campaign next year.

“The fans supported us all the way through, as they always do, but I think they’re starting to see a team that cares and is willing to run around,” said Robinson.

“The league table doesn’t lie. It’s rubbish where are, we know that. It’s about rebuilding the club. It’s been the same here (at Sheffield United). The fans here will openly say that it’s been a difficult five years inside Bramall Lane but I don’t plan to be around for that long. I plan to turn it around sooner rather than later. But I need the right players and the players to be motivated to play for the badge. We can’t fall into that rut of being in this league. We need to find some sort of momentum from now until the end of the season and grip it with both hands.

“I can’t fault the players’ mentality or effort. I said to them in there, some of them are surprising me with their mentality at the moment and I’m happy with that. You come to the league leaders and you’ve been clapped off as we walked in first. It shows you that we’ve got a lot more to come. How we played in the first 25 minutes is how I foresee this team playing. After this run of games we’ve played, more than most in League One in the last five weeks, to still have a physical output like we did today was remarkable.

“I don’t want my team to have fear – we shouldn’t, we’re Charlton.

“We should have that mentality always whilst we’re in this league. We should have this bravery and balls to go up against teams. We did. They hit us on the counter attack after a silly error from us. Both of their goals were tap-ins from four yards out and that can’t be the way. We have to work hard to get our chances. The diamond worked again, our two strikers worked their socks off. The back four looked relatively strong. I don’t think anybody can say we didn’t work hard here.”