Millwall boss: We’re in brilliant position to still enjoy League One success

Neil Harris is staying positive about Millwall’s play-off hopes – despite a 0-0 stalemate with Bury which took them out of the League One top six.

The Lions collected an 11th draw of the campaign and drop to seventh in the table.

But they have played two matches less than Southend, who leapfrogged them.

“We’re in a brilliant position,” said Harris. “We don’t really want to have games in hand because you’ve got to catch them up. But we’ve got games in hand because of our excellent cup form.

“There is frustration in a sense that we couldn’t quite get over the line today.

“The fans need to be more patient with my players. The pitch is not conducive to be able to pass the ball. The frustration from the crowd can get itself onto the pitch. The fans should be proud of what we’ve achieved and where we are in the league.”

Millwall now have seven of their final 10 matches on the road, starting with Rochdale on Tuesday.

“It is certainly a challenge – I’d rather we were playing at home because it takes travelling out of the equation,” said Harris.

“We’ve got three away games in a row and we’re looking forward to going on the road, because it can build momentum – like it did when we had a run at home.”