Millwall boss: Steve Morison goal should have counted against Bury

By Richard Cawley
Neil Harris Photo: Brian Tonks

Neil Harris was left disappointed by Millwall’s 0-0 draw with Bury – claiming that Steve Morison’s disallowed second-half goal should have stood.

Referee Gavin Ward ruled it out for offside following a lung-bursting run by Jed Wallace.

The result sees Millwall drop out of the League One play-off places after Southend grabbed a late victory over Walsall.

“The goal was a perfectly good goal from our point of view,” said Harris. “He’s onside. I’ve seen it from two different angles.

“Luck eluded us slightly with that decision. Their keeper made a couple of excellent saves and showed his experience at times in the way he managed the game. He was the difference between us drawing the game and not picking up three points.

“How many teams have come and played a back seven against us? Five defenders and two holding midfielders. It was a really difficult playing surface. When we did have composure and quality we looked really good. There were just a couple of times it didn’t happen for us.

“Credit to Bury, they got the point they came for. I’m a little bit disappointed and frustrated it wasn’t three points for us.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

