Sheffield United v Charlton team line-ups: Three changes made by Addicks as they face League One leaders

Karl Robinson makes three changes to his Charlton side as they prepare to face runaway League One leaders Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Jake Forster-Caskey, who came on as a late substitute against Bradford City on Tuesday, has now fully recovered from his hamstring strain and is able to return to the starting line-up with skipper Johnnie Jackson dropping to the bench.

Ezri Konsa, who has had a great week already having signed a new three-year deal at The Valley and received his first England U20s call up, also returns to the South Londoners’ midfield as Andrew Crofts starts on the sideline.

Lewis Page looks set to be out for a long spell after suffering a hamstring injury during the game with the Bantams, but Nathan Byrne (ankle) is able to return to the back four.

The Blades, managed by Chris Wilder – who came close to joining Charlton as Jose Riga’s replacement last summer – sit seven points clear at the top of the League One table and Robinson admitted on Thursday that he couldn’t see any other team in the division catching them this term.

Charlton: Rudd, Byrne, Teixeira, Bauer, Chicksen, Konsa, Ulvestad, Forster-Caskey, Holmes, Novak, Watt. Subs: Phillips, Crofts, Jackson, Dasilva, Botaka, Hanlan, Ahearne-Grant.