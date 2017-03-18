Crystal Palace v Watford team line-ups: Schlupp in for injury victim van Aanholt

Jeffrey Schlupp is the only change to a Crystal Palace side seeking three consecutive league victories for the first time since September.

The utility player comes in at left-back for Patrick van Aanholt who has not recovered from the ankle injury he sustained at West Brom a fortnight ago. Martin Kelly is on the bench as defensive cover.



Jason Puncheon continues to skipper the side with club captain Scott Dann on the bench.



The rest of the side remains unchanged with Luka Milivojevic screening a back four aiming for three consecutive clean sheets.



James McArthur drops out of the matchday squad for Lee Chung-Yong.

Christinan Benteke starts up front looking for only his second league goal since Sam Allardyce took over in December. Loic Remy remains sidelined with a knee injury and will not feature until after the international break.



Watford captain Troy Deeney has four goals in his last three games against the Eagles.



Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Zaha, Puncheon(c), Townsend, C Benteke. Subs: Speroni, Dann, Delaney, Kelly, Lee, B Sako.



Watford: Gomes, Cathcart, Kaboul, Prödl, Britos; Behrami; Janmaat, Cleverley, Capoue, Niang; Deeney (c).



Subs: Pantilmon, Amrabat, Success, Doucouré, Zuñiga, Holebas, Okaka