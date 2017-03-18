Millwall v Bury team line-ups: Shane Ferguson the only change as O’Brien drops to the bench

Shane Ferguson starts for Millwall today against Bury – with that the only change made by manager Neil Harris from last weekend’s 6-0 FA Cup defeat to Tottenham.

Aiden O’Brien is the man to make way for the Northern Ireland international.

Steve Morison (calf) is fit after coming off at White Hart Lane. Jordan Archer (quad) is still not fit.

Millwall: King, Cummings, Webster, Cooper, Craig, Wallace, Thompson, Williams, Ferguson, Morison, Gregory. Subs: Girling, Hutchinson, Worrall, Onyedinma, Romeo, Butcher, O’Brien.

Bury: Murphy, Leigh, Burgess, Kay, Tutte, Vaughan, Mellis, Barnett, Moore, Lowe, Caddis. Subs: Lainton, Pope, Bryan, Hope, Miller, Styles, Pennant.