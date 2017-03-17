Girls and boys got hands on experience of building their neighbourhood in Kidbrooke Village

Girls and boys got some hands on construction experience in an event to inspire their future career choices. Thirty pupils from Thomas Tallis School in Kidbrooke took part in a “Have a Go” event at the Kidbrooke Village regeneration site last Thursday (9) as part of National Apprentice week activities .

The experience at the site’s construction skill centre was organised by developer Berkeley Homes, (BH) working in partnership with London South East Colleges(LSEC). During the course of the day the youngsters got hands experience of brickwork, blockwork and drainage and tiling tasks

Jenni Carrott, the workplace manager for BH, said: “ By working with LSEC we hope that the experience will open their eyes to careers that they may not have thought of undertaking before and inspire the next generation of construction workers.”

Kidbrooke Village is currently eight years into a 23 year project which will see just under 5,000 new homes built before 2032. Karl Whiteman managing director for BH, said “The students that attended from Thomas Tallis could well be working at Kidbrooke Village in the coming years. They could literally build their own neighbourhood. National Apprenticeship week is about showing them that careers in construction can be fun, demanding and well-rewarded.

Michelle Springer, from the school, said: “People will often go throughout their life undertaking a number of different jobs before finding the one that is right for them. When schools and businesses are able to work together in this manner it gives students the chance to try a range of options. Our aim is to ensure that all students have an appreciation for the vast number of jobs that are available and to challenge stereotypes.”