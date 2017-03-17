Ezri Konsa signs new three-year contract with Charlton Athletic

Ezri Konsa has signed a new three-year contract with Charlton Athletic.

The young defender, 19, was called up to England’s under-20 squad for their next round of matches later this month.

And Konsa – who was the subject of interest from top-flight clubs in the January transfer window – has now penned improved terms.

It does not mean that the club’s most saleable asset will be staying long term. Ademola Lookman also agreed an extension but was still sold to Everton at the start of 2017.

“I’m over the moon to have signed my new contract,” Konsa told the club’s official website. “I’ve been here for such a long time now and for the club to reward me with a new contract – I’m really happy.

“Playing first-team football is very different to under-23s. The tempo is different, the quality is higher and the strikers are a lot bigger too. I’m pleased with how I’ve done this season. I feel like I’ve learnt a lot – especially at the start – and now I just want to keep doing what I’m doing and progressing.”