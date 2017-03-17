Friday, March 17, 2017
Neil Harris: Millwall’s top-six prospects boosted by midweek results in League One

By Richard Cawley -
Photo: Brian Tonks

Millwall boss Neil Harris has admitted that midweek results have strengthened their chances of a top-six finish in League One.

Bristol Rovers, Oxford United and Walsall all lost as they failed to make up ground on the sixth-placed Lions, who have games in hand of all the sides sat below them.

The top-four all won to leave Millwall with a gap to eat up.

“I don’t assess things over a one-game period – you’ve got to look over the course of a week to 10 days,” said Harris.

“We found ourselves on Wednesday morning roughly about where I expected to be on the back of everyone playing twice and we didn’t.

“The teams in the top four had victories but Bradford didn’t. More importantly, the teams below didn’t gain any points. It makes it extremely difficult for any sides below Southend to try and catch the clubs in the top six.

“There are pros and cons to the results, as always. We can’t control what other teams do if we’re not playing them.”

