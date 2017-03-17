Karl Robinson sought assurances amid takeover talk at Charlton Athletic

Karl Robinson says he sought assurances from the Charlton hierarchy over the club’s situation after takeover talk has grown in the past week.

The South London Press has reported that Addicks owner Roland Duchatelet now appears to be open to listening to offers for the League One outfit.

Charlton have privately played down the reason why Katrien Meire gave a Valley tour to Ronny Rosenthal, the Israeli ex-footballer now a broker for buyouts, saying the Addicks’ chief executive knows his Belgian wife.

“I told them I need to know – because I’ve come to this football club to plan for the future and try and get the club back to where it belongs,” said Robinson.

“When you hear stories like this it is not very positive for me or some other people. I needed to know where I stood. I was told categorically the club is not for sale – right away from that phone call I made another one for a player that I want here next season.”