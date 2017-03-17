Friday, March 17, 2017
Karl Robinson sought assurances amid takeover talk at Charlton Athletic

By Richard Cawley -
Charlton Athletic v Bradford City, SkyBet League 1 , The Valley, 14 March 2017. Image by Keith Gillard

Karl Robinson says he sought assurances from the Charlton hierarchy over the club’s situation after takeover talk has grown in the past week.

The South London Press has reported that Addicks owner Roland Duchatelet now appears to be open to listening to offers for the League One outfit.

Charlton have privately played down the reason why Katrien Meire gave a Valley tour to Ronny Rosenthal, the Israeli ex-footballer now a broker for buyouts, saying the Addicks’ chief executive knows his Belgian wife.

Charlton chief executive Katrien Meire
Charlton Athletic v Bradford City, SkyBet League 1 , The Valley, 14 March 2017.
Image by Keith Gillard

“I told them I need to know – because I’ve come to this football club to plan for the future and try and get the club back to where it belongs,” said Robinson.

“When you hear stories like this it is not very positive for me or some other people. I needed to know where I stood. I was told categorically the club is not for sale – right away from that phone call I made another one for a player that I want here next season.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

