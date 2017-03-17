Rail Union RMT confirm new date for guards and drivers to strike on Southern Rail

Rail union RMT confirmed today that guards and drivers on Southern Rail will strike again in the on-going disputes over the safety impact of the extension of Driver Only Operation and the removal of guards from services.

Members will strike for 24 hours between 0001 hours and 2359 hours on Tues April 4, 2017.‎

The announcement comes as RMT continues to press the company for a firm date for talks over the future role of the guard. The union has said that it would reconsider it’s action to allow for those talks to take place