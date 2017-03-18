Millwall attacker: We were crushed by play-off final defeat – it won’t happen again

Aiden O’Brien is refusing to accept any obstacles to Millwall winning promotion – even if their run-in is heavily stacked with away games.

The Lions will only have three more fixtures at The Den after Saturday’s visit of Bury Town. Seven of their remaining 11 matches are outside of the capital.

O’Brien suffered League One play-off final heartbreak at Wembley last May and is in no mood to go through that again.

“It is a game of football – home or away – and we’ve got to take what we can do onto the pitch,” he said. “We need to win every game. It is the difference between promotion into the Championship and another season in League One.

“We got to Wembley, the last stage of the whole season, and it just came crumbling down on us. It wasn’t nice. We know what that feels like now and we’re hungry. I feel we’re hungrier than the other teams, we know how it feels to be let down. We can’t wait for the games to come as quickly as possible, because we’re ready to go.”

When asked about how it would feel to miss out again in the final shake-up, O’Brien speaks with total conviction.

“One thing’s for sure – that ain’t happening this season. That won’t happen. If we get to that stage again we are going to crumble whoever is in our way. The play-off final is one day we will never forget and we need to make sure we put it right.

“There are a lot of experienced players in each team who have been through a lot of situations before. Last season was the only time I’ve experienced something big like that in football – and it crushed me on the day. But I’m strong enough to handle it. I’m sure the other boys are as well.

“We can make the top two – 100 per cent. Anyone can lose to anyone – as you’ve seen at all tiers of the game. One team can be on it and one team can be off it.

“Everything needs to be right – our preparation, the manager’s preparation, the coaching staff, gym and food. These last 11 games are going to fly by. It’s going to be over so quick. We can be celebrating Championship football – only one league below the top one in the world.

“I know what everyone in this camp wants and I can’t see why we can’t do it.”

The six goals conceded at Tottenham in Sunday’s one-sided FA Cup is more than they have let in over the last 13 League One matches.

“We always had that belief that we could go and win the game and cause an upset – but it just wasn’t to be,” said O’Brien. “They picked us off and showed their class, why they are second in the Premier League.

“Everything we were doing was in our own half. They were sat on top of us, putting on lots of pressure. Once we did get the ball, after chasing it for 10 minutes, you were so tired it was hard to get on it and break past those type of players.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever been beaten 6-0. But the positive thing now is we’re out of the cup and we’re concentrating everything on the league.

“The manager said afterwards that this game, in a way, was a token. We’d rather be sitting top of the league than in a semi-final or final of the FA Cup – all day long. He told us to pick our heads up, don’t be down.”