Jed Wallace: Tottenham man “had me on toast” and why Millwall will be right in promotion mix if they win eight of last 11 games

Jed Wallace was given the runaround at White Hart Lane on Sunday – and has the shirt to prove it.

The Millwall winger was forced onto the back foot for nearly all of Millwall’s 6-0 hammering at Tottenham Hotspur as the League One club’s run of Premier League upsets came to an emphatic end.

And Wallace swapped tops with Spurs’ rampaging left-back Ben Davies.

“It is so I can always look at it and remind myself how much he had me on toast for 90 minutes,” said the on-loan Wolves man.

“If I ever start feeling good about myself and my career, I can look at where I need to go to.

“It felt like they had 14 players. But we get back to the hustle and bustle of the league this weekend.

“I don’t think we played badly. I don’t think anyone is saying how bad we were. We came up against one hell of a team. The scary thing is that if Real Madrid played them they might beat them 4-0. So what are those boys like? You’ve always got to strive to be better.”

Wallace reckons the real wake-up call for Millwall was their 2-1 win over Milton Keynes which was the precursor to the last-eight tie in north London. He describes the Lions as feeling “invincible” before that League One match, but just before Lee Gregory’s last-gasp penalty the visitors wasted a glorious chance of their own to move in front – Dean Bowditch heading over from six yards out.

“That was a wake-up call in terms of how we played,” he said. “I know we won the game but that is as poor as we have played – we weren’t effective at all.

“Nothing has to change from us in terms of style, two banks of four and being extremely difficult to break down. We’ve got quality at the top end of the pitch to hurt people.

“We don’t need to panic because we’ve been beaten by a team full of superstars. If we played Spurs at The Den we probably would have still got beaten, but there’s no way we lost 6-0. I’d put my life on that. We’d probably get beaten 3-1 or 3-0. No way would it be like at their place. We know how strong we are at home.

“We haven’t tended to do too well in the matches after the FA Cup, the manager has already been stressing to us already that it’s down to us to take the game to Bury, which I’m sure we’ll be doing.”

It was just over a year ago that Wallace was recalled from his first Millwall loan, his form seeing him get another shot to impress at Wolves under then boss Kenny Jackett.

This time around the 23-year-old will stay in South London until the club’s promotion fate is decided.

“Before now I’ve always been at teams which have been mid-table,” he said. “I’ve never had a run-in like this and I look forward to it.

“That’s the reason I came here. I had two or three options but when I looked at the table I had every belief that we’d do what we did last season. We were mid-table and have moved right onto the tails of the boys in third and fourth, which is where we need to be. It’s in our hands, isn’t it? All in our hands.

“We have got seven away games and have got to be resilient on the road. Our home form takes care of itself if we’re on our game.”

Wallace spent last Saturday afternoon watching Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday show.

“It’s always a satisfying moment for a bloke when you’re able to sit and watch Jeff [Stelling] and the boys,” he said. “It’s rare I get to do it – a cup of tea and a few biscuits. This is what being a fan is all about.

“I’m watching the scores come in and I spoke to Adam Le Fondre, who scored twice for Bolton against Fleetwood. I guess what we want to happen now is for Sheffield United to beat everyone – because they are going to win the league – and then we play three of the top-six. If we win eight out of 11 we will be there or thereabouts. That’s our target.”

Neil Harris celebrated two years in charge of Millwall on Sunday and is now 14th longest-serving manager in the Football League after the dismissal of Alex Neil by Norwich City.

Wallace reckons that the stability of the Lions legend in the Den hotseat is one of the requirements for success.

“You need it – it’s a fact. You look at Paul Tisdale at Exeter and they are going well in League Two. Chris Hughton at Brighton. Paul Cook has been at Portsmouth for a couple of years. Derek Adams at Plymouth. It’s no coincidence those sides are where they are.

“Charlton is an example of what you get if there is not continuity off the pitch as well as on it.

“When I signed for Millwall I knew I was getting 25 very, very honest pros, a very honest set of fans and a very honest manager who will give it to you like it is. It gives you every opportunity.

“If things are consistent off the pitch it gives you every chance to be consistent on it, which is probably why I’ve struggled a bit at Wolves. It’s been so chaotic off the pitch that you don’t know if you’re coming or going. I had the administration while I was at Portsmouth – it does affect you.

“Look at Charlton with their squad, they shouldn’t be where they are. But when things aren’t going well on the pitch it’s easier to worry about them on it.

“Coming here you just plod along. You have the Sunday off but then come in and train hard, get in people’s faces. That’s all you can ask.”